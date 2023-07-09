CorseNetInfos
La rédaction le Dimanche 9 Juillet 2023 à 07:15

Retrouvez la liste de toutes les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 9 juillet 2023 en Corse



Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 9 juillet 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud     

        

AJACCIO      

Pharmacie du cours, 53 cours Napoléon 04 95 21 02 20

 

RIVE SUD 

Pharmacie Coquard  04 95 25 15 57

 

GRAVONA    

Pharmacie du stade, Mezzavia 04 95 20 48 70

 

PORTO VECCHIO       

Pharmacie Paolini,  04 95 21 58 48

 

 

SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO  

Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40

 

ALTA ROCCA        

Pharmacie  de Tallano, Sainte-Lucie de Tallano , 04 95 78 82 75

 

PROPRIANO       

Pharmacie Valinco, 04 95 76 00 81

 

OLMETO 

Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro  04 95 74 02 73

 

SARTENE        

Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10

 

TARAVO         

Pharmacie Delpoux,  Santa-Maria Sichè, 04 95 25 70 24

 

 

VICO-SAGONE      

Pharmacie de Sagone,  04 95 28 00 89

 



Haute-Corse   

 

BASTIA         

Pharmacie Ricci  04 95 31 46 19

Pharmacie Saint-Pierre, 04 95 33 53 09

 

CAP CORSE        

Pharmacie de Luri, 04 95 35 00 37

 

 

PLAINE DE BASTIA  

Pharmacie Foatelli-Sares, Penta-di-Casinca  04 95 36 90 14 

 

PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD        

Pharmacie Beissy, Ghisonaccia 04 95 56 00 02

 

 

CORTE-VENACO        

Pharmacie Manzi, 04 95 46 00 02, 06 17 96 09 49

 

 

PONTE LECCIA        

Pharmacie Léon,  04 95 47 61 14

 

CALACUCCIA    

Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29 

 

 

SAINT-FLORENT    

Pharmacie Conca d’Oru,  04 95 37 00 22

 

L'ILE ROUSSE        

Pharmacie Savelli,  04 95 60 00 16

 

CALVI 

Pharmacie de la Serra, 04 95 65 15 53
 

