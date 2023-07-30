Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 30 juillet 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud
AJACCIO
Pharmacie Impériale, 48 cours Napoléon 04 95 21 81 68
RIVE SUD
Pharmacie Coquard 04 95 25 15 57
GRAVONA
Pharmacie Nestor Afa 04 95 22 81 94
PORTO VECCHIO
Pharmacie des 4 chemins 04 95 70 13 69
SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO
Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40
ALTA ROCCA
Pharmacie U Piratu, Levie, 04 95 78 40 04
PROPRIANO
Pharmacie du Port, 04 95 76 01 39
OLMETO
Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro 04 95 74 02 73
SARTENE
Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10
TARAVO
Pharmacie Delpoux, Santa-Maria Sichè, 04 95 25 70 24
VICO-SAGONE
Pharmacie de Cargese 04 95 26 40 30
Haute-Corse
BASTIA
Pharmacie Salgues 04 95 31 20 47
Pharmacie Marchelli, 04 95 31 51 84
CAP CORSE
Pharmacie de la Giraglia, 04 95 35 42 33
PLAINE DE BASTIA
Pharmacie de Querciolo 04 95 36 55 00
PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD
Pharmacie Parigi, Aleria 04 95 57 00 24
CORTE-VENACO
Pharmacie Imperio, Venaco 04 95 47 00 02, 06 20 75 90 14
PONTE LECCIA
Pharmacie Vincensini, 04 95 47 66 66
CALACUCCIA
Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29
SAINT-FLORENT
Pharmacie Franceschini, 04 95 37 08 47
L'ILE ROUSSE
Pharmacie Savelli, 04 95 60 00 16
CALVI
Pharmacie de la plage, 04 95 65 00 24