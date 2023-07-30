CorseNetInfos
Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 30 juillet 2023 en Corse


le Dimanche 30 Juillet 2023 à 07:15

Retrouvez la listede toutes les Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 30 juillet 2023 en Corse



Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 30 juillet 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud     

        

AJACCIO      

Pharmacie Impériale, 48 cours Napoléon 04 95 21 81 68

 

RIVE SUD 

Pharmacie Coquard  04 95 25 15 57

 

GRAVONA    

Pharmacie Nestor Afa 04 95 22 81 94

 

PORTO VECCHIO       

Pharmacie des 4 chemins 04 95 70 13 69

 

 

SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO  

Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40

 

ALTA ROCCA        

Pharmacie  U Piratu, Levie, 04 95 78 40 04

 

PROPRIANO       

Pharmacie du Port, 04 95 76 01 39

 

OLMETO 

Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro  04 95 74 02 73

 

SARTENE        

Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10

 

TARAVO         

Pharmacie Delpoux,  Santa-Maria Sichè, 04 95 25 70 24

 

 

VICO-SAGONE      

Pharmacie de Cargese  04 95 26 40 30

 



Haute-Corse   

 

BASTIA         

Pharmacie Salgues  04 95 31 20 47

Pharmacie Marchelli, 04 95 31 51 84

 

 

CAP CORSE        

Pharmacie de la Giraglia, 04 95 35 42 33

 

 

PLAINE DE BASTIA  

Pharmacie de Querciolo  04 95 36 55 00

 

PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD        

Pharmacie Parigi, Aleria 04 95 57 00 24

 

 

CORTE-VENACO        

Pharmacie Imperio, Venaco 04 95 47 00 02, 06 20 75 90 14

 

 

PONTE LECCIA        

Pharmacie Vincensini,  04 95 47 66 66

 

CALACUCCIA    

Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29 

 

 

SAINT-FLORENT    

Pharmacie Franceschini,  04 95 37 08 47

 

L'ILE ROUSSE        

Pharmacie Savelli,  04 95 60 00 16

 

CALVI 

Pharmacie de la plage, 04 95 65 00 24

 

