Homicide de Torra-Vescovato : la police judiciaire lance un appel à témoins


La rédaction le Mercredi 26 Octobre 2022 à 18:38

Au demain de l'homicide survenu mardi matin à Torra-Vescovato, la Police judiciaire de Bastia lance un appel à témoins.



L'appel à témoins

Le 25 octobre 2022, vers 7 heures 15, un homme était assassiné par arme à feu alors qu'il circulait sur un scooter sur la RT 10, lieu-dit Petracolo à Torra, commune de Vescovato. 


LE SERVICE DE POLICE JUDICIAIRE DE BASTIA RECHERCHE TOUTE PERSONNE AYANT ETE TEMOIN DES FAITS OU SUSCEPTIBLE D'APPORTER DES ÉLÉMENTS A L'ENQUETE. 


Vous pouvez communiquer toute information utile par téléphone ou par mail :
04 91 39 86 04
pjcorse-homicide-infos@interieurgouv.fr
La loi prévoit si nécessaire le recueil de témoignage anonyme.

