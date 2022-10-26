Homicide de Torra-Vescovato : la police judiciaire lance un appel à témoins

L'appel à témoins
Le 25 octobre 2022, vers 7 heures 15, un homme était assassiné par arme à feu alors qu'il circulait sur un scooter sur la RT 10, lieu-dit Petracolo à Torra, commune de Vescovato.
LE SERVICE DE POLICE JUDICIAIRE DE BASTIA RECHERCHE TOUTE PERSONNE AYANT ETE TEMOIN DES FAITS OU SUSCEPTIBLE D'APPORTER DES ÉLÉMENTS A L'ENQUETE.
Vous pouvez communiquer toute information utile par téléphone ou par mail :
04 91 39 86 04
pjcorse-homicide-infos@interieurgouv.fr
La loi prévoit si nécessaire le recueil de témoignage anonyme.
