CorseNetInfos
Corse Net Infos - Pure player corse
Corse Net Infos Corse Net Infos
CorseNetInfos
Per voi, incù voi in ogni locu - l’info corse en libre accès
CorseNetInfos
Natali in Paesu in Portivechju : Les festivités de fin d'année ont débuté 03/12/2023 Santa-Reparata-di-Balagna : Dernier jour pour profiter du marché de Noël 03/12/2023 Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 3 décembre 2023 en Corse 03/12/2023 Incendie dans le Cap Corse : La RD80 coupée à la circulation entre Brando et Sisco 02/12/2023

Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 3 décembre 2023 en Corse


le Dimanche 3 Décembre 2023 à 07:15

Retrouvez la liste de toutes les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 3 décembre 2023 en Corse



Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 3 décembre 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud     

        

AJACCIO      

Pharmacie Impériale, 48 cours Napoléon  04 95 21 81 68

 

 

RIVE SUD

Pharmacie Dominati 04 95 20 02 14

 

GRAVONA    

Pharmacie Nestor, Afa, 04 95 22 81 94

 

PORTO VECCHIO       

Pharmacie de la Marine 04 95 70 19 72

 

 

SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO  

Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40

 


ALTA ROCCA        

Pharmacie  U Piratu Levie,  04 95 78 40 04

 


PROPRIANO       

Pharmacie du port, 04 95 76 01 39

 

OLMETO 

Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro  04 95 74 02 73

 

SARTENE        

Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10

 

TARAVO         

Pharmacie Delpoux,  Santa-Maria Sichè, 04 95 25 70 24

 

 

VICO-SAGONE      

Pharmacie de Porto,  04 95 26  11 72

 

 

Haute-Corse   

 

BASTIA         

Pharmacie du Marché, rue Neuve-Saint-Roch,  04 95  31  04 30

Pharmacie Ersa, place du commerce, 04 95 33 02 58

 

 

CAP CORSE        

Pharmacie de la Giraglia, 04 95 35 42 33

 

 

PLAINE DE BASTIA  

Pharmacie Andrei-Simoni  04 95 38 50 39

PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD

Pharmacie Rossi, Aleria 04 95 57 00 74

 

 

CORTE-VENACO        

Pharmacie Alfonsi, 04 95 46 08 95

 

PONTE LECCIA        

Pharmacie Vincensini  04 95 47 66 66

 

CALACUCCIA    

Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29 

 

 

SAINT-FLORENT    

Pharmacie Franceschini,  04 95 37 08 47

 

L'ILE ROUSSE        

Pharmacie Savelli, 04 95 60 00 16

 

 

CALVI 

Pharmacie de la plage, 04 95 65 00 24

 

 

A SAVOIR AVANT DE SE RENDRE A LA PHARMACIE DE GARDE  





CorseNetInfos
Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram
© 2023 corsenetinfos