CorseNetInfos
Corse Net Infos - Pure player corse
Corse Net Infos Corse Net Infos
CorseNetInfos
Per voi, incù voi in ogni locu - l’info corse en libre accès
CorseNetInfos
À table : hamburger revisité à la mode corse 17/12/2023 Inauguration du parc urbain "Forte a Croce", un oasis de détente sur les hauteurs de Bastia 17/12/2023 Miss France 2024 : Sandra Bak s’arrête aux portes de la finale  17/12/2023 Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 17 décembre 2023 en Corse 17/12/2023

Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 17 décembre 2023 en Corse


le Dimanche 17 Décembre 2023 à 07:15

Retrouvez la liste de toutes les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 17 décembre 2023 en Corse



Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 17 décembre 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud     

        

AJACCIO      

Pharmacie du cours, 53 cours Napoléon   04 95 21 02 20

 

 

RIVE SUD

Pharmacie Coquard 04 95 25 15 57

 

GRAVONA    

Pharmacie Acqueduc Lemonnier, Mezzavia, 04 95 22 35 96

 

PORTO VECCHIO       

Pharmacie les 4 chemins,  04 95 70 13 69

 

 

SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO  

Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40

 

ALTA ROCCA        

Pharmacie  de U Piratu, Levie , 04 95 78 40 04

 

PROPRIANO       

Pharmacie du port, 04 95 76 01 39

 

OLMETO 

Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro  04 95 74 02 73

 

SARTENE        

Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10

 

TARAVO         

Pharmacie Tetaert, Petreto-Bichisano, 04 95 24 30 44

 

 

VICO-SAGONE      

Pharmacie de Cargese,  04 95 26 40 30

 

 

Haute-Corse   

 

BASTIA         

Pharmacie Dussol, 19 boulevard Paoli  04 95 31 09 71

Pharmacie de la Rocade, centre commercial La Rocade Furiani, 04 95 30 65 73

 

 

CAP CORSE        

Pharmacie de la Giraglia, 04 95 35 42 33

 

 

PLAINE DE BASTIA  

Pharmacie Filippi-Gaziello, Folelli,   04 95 36 93 33

 

PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD        

Pharmacie Casabianca, Travo 04 95 57 81 08

 

 

CORTE-VENACO        

Pharmacie Imperio, 04 95 47 00 02, 06 20 75 90 14

 

 

PONTE LECCIA        

Pharmacie Vincensini  04 95 47 66 66

 

CALACUCCIA    

Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29 

 

 

SAINT-FLORENT    

Pharmacie Franceschini,  04 95 37 08 47

 

L'ILE ROUSSE        

Pharmacie Broche,  04 95 60 00 06

 

 

CALVI 

Pharmacie de la Serra, 04 95 65 15 53

 

 

A SAVOIR AVANT DE SE RENDRE A LA PHARMACIE DE GARDE  





CorseNetInfos
Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram
© 2023 corsenetinfos