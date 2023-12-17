Les pharmacies de garde du dimanche 17 décembre 2023 en Corse

Corse-du-Sud
AJACCIO
Pharmacie du cours, 53 cours Napoléon 04 95 21 02 20
RIVE SUD
Pharmacie Coquard 04 95 25 15 57
GRAVONA
Pharmacie Acqueduc Lemonnier, Mezzavia, 04 95 22 35 96
PORTO VECCHIO
Pharmacie les 4 chemins, 04 95 70 13 69
SAINTE LUCIE DE PORTO VECCHIO
Pharmacie Bartoli Sainte-Lucie de Porto-Vecchio, 04 95 71 41 40
ALTA ROCCA
Pharmacie de U Piratu, Levie , 04 95 78 40 04
PROPRIANO
Pharmacie du port, 04 95 76 01 39
OLMETO
Pharmacie Tomasi, Serra-di-Ferro 04 95 74 02 73
SARTENE
Pharmacie du rond-point 04 95 77 06 10
TARAVO
Pharmacie Tetaert, Petreto-Bichisano, 04 95 24 30 44
VICO-SAGONE
Pharmacie de Cargese, 04 95 26 40 30
Haute-Corse
BASTIA
Pharmacie Dussol, 19 boulevard Paoli 04 95 31 09 71
Pharmacie de la Rocade, centre commercial La Rocade Furiani, 04 95 30 65 73
CAP CORSE
Pharmacie de la Giraglia, 04 95 35 42 33
PLAINE DE BASTIA
Pharmacie Filippi-Gaziello, Folelli, 04 95 36 93 33
PLAINE ORIENTALE SUD
Pharmacie Casabianca, Travo 04 95 57 81 08
CORTE-VENACO
Pharmacie Imperio, 04 95 47 00 02, 06 20 75 90 14
PONTE LECCIA
Pharmacie Vincensini 04 95 47 66 66
CALACUCCIA
Pharmacie de Calacuccia , lieu dit Costa Molino, 04 95 48 00 29
SAINT-FLORENT
Pharmacie Franceschini, 04 95 37 08 47
L'ILE ROUSSE
Pharmacie Broche, 04 95 60 00 06
CALVI
Pharmacie de la Serra, 04 95 65 15 53