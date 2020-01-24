Corse Net Infos - Pure player corse
Ligue 2 : La belle opération de l' ACA en Normandie !


(Cp) le Vendredi 24 Janvier 2020 à 21:59

Peu dangereux pendant près d'une heure, Tramoni et les Corses ont trouvé le poteau de Rémy Riou (59e) avant de se heurter sur le portier des locaux à trois reprises en l'espace d'une minute (73'). C'est finalement Mohamed Youssouf qui d'une frappe dans la lucarne opposée a offert la victoire aux Ajacciens qui par la même occasion réalise une superbe opération sur le plan comptable. Ce succès permet, en effet, à l'ACA de rester au pied du podium à un tout petit point de Troyes.
Quant aux caennais ééduits à dix après la demi-heure de jeu suite à l'expulsion de Jeannot par (34e), les Caennais ont longtemps résisté avant de craquer dans les derniers instants de la rencontre. Auparavant, malgré le carton rouge, Armougom avait vu sa tentative sauvée sur la ligne (35e) et Deminguet avait, lui buté, sur Benjamin Leroy (58e).




Stade Michel d'Ornano, SM Caen : 0 AC Ajaccio : 1 (0-0)
10 880 spectateurs
But :  (90+2e) pour l'ACA
Arbitre : M. Varela
Avertissement : Alexis Beka Beka (4e), Malik Tchokounté (61e) pour le SMC, Diallo (65e), Mateo Tramoni (76e) pour l'ACA
Expulsion : Jeannot (35e) pour le SMC

SM Caen  
Rémy Riou - Adama Mbengue, Anthony Weber, Jonathan Rivierez, Steeve Yago - Yoël Armougom (Anthony Gonçalves 74'), Prince Oniangué, Alexis Beka Beka (Herman Moussaki 83'), Jessy Deminguet - Benjamin Jeannot, Nicholas Gioacchini (Malik Tchokounté 81')
Remplaçants : Thomas Callens, Jan Repas, Godson Kyeremeh & Kelian Nsona

AC Ajaccio
Benjamin Leroy - Mohamed Youssouf, Ismaël Diallo, Cédric Avinel, Matthieu Huard - Cyrille Bayala, Mathieu Coutadeur, Quazim Laci, Matteo Tramoni - Mouanim El Idrissy (Hugo Cuypers 68'), Gaëtan Courtet
Remplaçants : François-Joseph Sollacaro, Clench Loufilou, Kévin Lejeune, Alexis Flips, Jérémy Corinus & Ablie Jallow
