Ligue 2 : La belle opération de l' ACA en Normandie !

Stade Michel d'Ornano, SM Caen : 0 AC Ajaccio : 1 (0-0)
10 880 spectateurs
But : (90+2e) pour l'ACA
Arbitre : M. Varela
Avertissement : Alexis Beka Beka (4e), Malik Tchokounté (61e) pour le SMC, Diallo (65e), Mateo Tramoni (76e) pour l'ACA
Expulsion : Jeannot (35e) pour le SMC
SM Caen
Rémy Riou - Adama Mbengue, Anthony Weber, Jonathan Rivierez, Steeve Yago - Yoël Armougom (Anthony Gonçalves 74'), Prince Oniangué, Alexis Beka Beka (Herman Moussaki 83'), Jessy Deminguet - Benjamin Jeannot, Nicholas Gioacchini (Malik Tchokounté 81')
Remplaçants : Thomas Callens, Jan Repas, Godson Kyeremeh & Kelian Nsona
AC Ajaccio
Benjamin Leroy - Mohamed Youssouf, Ismaël Diallo, Cédric Avinel, Matthieu Huard - Cyrille Bayala, Mathieu Coutadeur, Quazim Laci, Matteo Tramoni - Mouanim El Idrissy (Hugo Cuypers 68'), Gaëtan Courtet
Remplaçants : François-Joseph Sollacaro, Clench Loufilou, Kévin Lejeune, Alexis Flips, Jérémy Corinus & Ablie Jallow
