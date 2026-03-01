Le nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio
La rédaction le Lundi 23 Mars 2026 à 15:34
Les urnes ont rendu leur verdict. La composition du nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio est désormais connue. Il devrait être installé dimanche. Sauf désistements, il se présentera ainsi
Forza Aiacciu
|1 - M. Stéphane SBRAGGIA
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|2 - Mme Caroline CORTICCHIATO
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|3 - M. Alexandre FARINA
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|4 - Mme Raphaele DECONSTANZA
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|5 - M. Laurent MARCANGELI
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|6 - Mme Laetitia COSTA
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|7 - M. Stéphane VANNUCCI
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|8 - Mme Christelle COMBETTE
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|9 - M. Charles-Noël VOGLIMACCI
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|10 - Mme Marine SCHINTO
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|11 - M. Antoine ORTOLI
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|12 - Mme Annie SICHI
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|13 - M. Pierre PUGLIESI
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|14 - Mme Nicole OTTAVY
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|15 - M. Jean-Pierre ARESU
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|16 - Mme Rose-Marie OTTAVY-SARROLA
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|17 - M. Christian BACCI
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|18 - Mme Marie France COLONNA D'ISTRIA
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|19 - M. Pierre-Laurent AUDISIO
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|20 - Mme Camille BERNARD
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|21 - M. Charles TROUBAT D'AUBIGNY
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|22 - Mme Laetitia MAROCCU
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|23 - M. Jean-Pierre SOLLACARO
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|24 - Mme Marina MARTELLI
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|25 - M. Jean-Christophe COMITI
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|26 - Mme Aurélie PIREDDA-ALATA
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|27 - M. Philippe KERVELLA
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|28 - Mme Joanna AMBROSINI
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|29 - M. Eric ROMITI
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|30 - Mme Valentine OLIVIERI
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|31 - M. Jean Marie ROSSI
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|32 - Mme Lisandra COLOMBANI
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|33 - M. André VILLANOVA
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|34 - Mme Marine PONZEVERA
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|35 - M. Francois-Joseph FAZI
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|36 - Mme Martine SANTARELLI
Les 17 premiers élus siègeront à la Capa
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Aiacciu Vivu
|1 - M. Jean-Paul CARROLAGGI
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|2 - Mme Julia TIBERI
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|3 - M. Romain COLONNA
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|4 - Mme Danielle ANTONINI
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|5 - M. Luc BERNARDINI
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|6 - Mme Geraldine ARRIGHI
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|7 - M. Joseph BURELLI
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|8 - Mme Davia BENEDETTI
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| Siègeront à la Capa
| Jean-Paul CARROLAGGI
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| Julia TIBERI
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|Romain COLONNA
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|Danielle ANTONINI
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|Luc BERNARDINI
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Gagner pour Ajaccio
François Filoni siègera à la Capa
|1 - M. Francois FILONI
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|2 - Mme Stephanie CUTTOLI BONNECHERE
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|3 - M. Alexandre-Guillaume TOLLINCHI
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