CorseNetInfos
Corse Net Infos - Pure player corse
Corse Net Infos Corse Net Infos
CorseNetInfos
Per voi, incù voi in ogni locu - l’info corse en libre accès
CorseNetInfos
Stonde di Vita avec... Catherine Koenig, restauratrice du patrimoine religieux 25/03/2026 À Ajaccio, l’art se met aux enchères pour soutenir le Secours Catholique 23/03/2026 Le nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio 23/03/2026 Les hommages de la classe politique corse après la mort de Lionel Jospin 23/03/2026

Le nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio


La rédaction le Lundi 23 Mars 2026 à 15:34

Les urnes ont rendu leur verdict. La composition du nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio est désormais connue. Il devrait être installé dimanche. Sauf désistements, il se présentera ainsi



Forza Aiacciu

Le nouveau conseil municipal d'Ajaccio
1 - M. Stéphane SBRAGGIA    
2 - Mme Caroline CORTICCHIATO    
3 - M. Alexandre FARINA    
4 - Mme Raphaele DECONSTANZA    
5 - M. Laurent MARCANGELI    
6 - Mme Laetitia COSTA    
7 - M. Stéphane VANNUCCI    
8 - Mme Christelle COMBETTE    
9 - M. Charles-Noël VOGLIMACCI    
10 - Mme Marine SCHINTO    
11 - M. Antoine ORTOLI    
12 - Mme Annie SICHI    
13 - M. Pierre PUGLIESI    
14 - Mme Nicole OTTAVY    
15 - M. Jean-Pierre ARESU    
16 - Mme Rose-Marie OTTAVY-SARROLA    
17 - M. Christian BACCI    
18 - Mme Marie France COLONNA D'ISTRIA    
19 - M. Pierre-Laurent AUDISIO    
20 - Mme Camille BERNARD    
21 - M. Charles TROUBAT D'AUBIGNY    
22 - Mme Laetitia MAROCCU    
23 - M. Jean-Pierre SOLLACARO    
24 - Mme Marina MARTELLI    
25 - M. Jean-Christophe COMITI    
26 - Mme Aurélie PIREDDA-ALATA    
27 - M. Philippe KERVELLA    
28 - Mme Joanna AMBROSINI    
29 - M. Eric ROMITI    
30 - Mme Valentine OLIVIERI    
31 - M. Jean Marie ROSSI    
32 - Mme Lisandra COLOMBANI    
33 - M. André VILLANOVA    
34 - Mme Marine PONZEVERA    
35 - M. Francois-Joseph FAZI    
36 - Mme Martine SANTARELLI

Les 17 premiers élus siègeront à la Capa		  

Aiacciu Vivu

1 - M. Jean-Paul CARROLAGGI    
2 - Mme Julia TIBERI    
3 - M. Romain COLONNA    
4 - Mme Danielle ANTONINI    
5 - M. Luc BERNARDINI    
6 - Mme Geraldine ARRIGHI    
7 - M. Joseph BURELLI    
8 - Mme Davia BENEDETTI
     
 Siègeront à la Capa
 Jean-Paul CARROLAGGI    
 Julia TIBERI    
Romain COLONNA    
Danielle ANTONINI    
Luc BERNARDINI    
   
   
   

Gagner pour Ajaccio





CorseNetInfos
Facebook Twitter X YouTube Instagram
© 2026 corsenetinfos