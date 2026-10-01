Extrême Sud Cross Triathlon - Lilian Paillard vainqueur de l'édition 202

. Une journée qui a débuté dès 9h30 par les triathlons de distance M et S avec, respectivement, 1.000m de natation, 21 km de VTT et 8 km de course à pied et 500m de natation, 14 km de VTT et 4 km de course à pied.

Sur le M la victoire est revenue au Master Lilian Paillard qui l'a emporté en bouclant son triple effort dans le temps de 1h54'25, devançant le Calvais Leonel Sébastien-Mutrel de 1'25 et Adrien Pelletier (Sud Corse Triathlon) de plus de sept minutes. Sur cette même distance, mais du côté des féminines la victoire est revenue à Chiara-Marine Camilli du Sud Corse Triathlon en 2h35'05.

Sur le triathlon S, succès plus serré pour Philippe Guidetti en 1h26'27 qui a devancé Benoît Dycke de seulement 27 secondes, alors que la troisième place était pour Thibault Labrunie en 1h27'44. Quant à la cadette du Calvi X Tri, Alice Tenoux elle a dominé l'épreuve en 1h28'04 s'octroyant au passage une belle quatrième place au classement général toutes catégories.