Extrême Sud Cross Triathlon - Lilian Paillard vainqueur de l'édition 202

. Une journée qui a débuté dès 9h30 par les triathlons de distance M et S avec, respectivement, 1.000m de natation, 21 km de VTT et 8 km de course à pied et 500m de natation, 14 km de VTT et 4 km de course à pied.
Sur le M la victoire est revenue au Master Lilian Paillard qui l'a emporté en bouclant son triple effort dans le temps de 1h54'25, devançant le Calvais Leonel Sébastien-Mutrel de 1'25 et Adrien Pelletier (Sud Corse Triathlon) de plus de sept minutes. Sur cette même distance, mais du côté des féminines la victoire est revenue à Chiara-Marine Camilli du Sud Corse Triathlon en 2h35'05.
Sur le triathlon S, succès plus serré pour Philippe Guidetti en 1h26'27 qui a devancé Benoît Dycke de seulement 27 secondes, alors que la troisième place était pour Thibault Labrunie en 1h27'44. Quant à la cadette du Calvi X Tri, Alice Tenoux elle a dominé l'épreuve en 1h28'04 s'octroyant au passage une belle quatrième place au classement général toutes catégories.
Les classements
Benjamines : 1. Rose Genebrier (TO2A) 21’02, 2. Maude Rosart (CTCA) 23’37, 3.Chloé Capet (CTCA) 28’52 Benjamins : 1. Jurgen Brillouet (TO2A)) 22’25, 2. Nicolas Liermann (NL) 23’47, 3. Joan Heintzelmann (CTCA) 24’19, Minimes filles : 1.Indiana Rose Descamps (TCGB) 23’07, 2. Alana Nomary (CTCA) 25’54, 3. Loane Legros (AT) 28’53. Minimes masculins : 1. Thomas Portalier (CTCA) 19’26, 2. Cyprien Connes (CTCA)) 19’28, 3. Léo Montheil (CTCA) 19’55 Pupilles : Féminines : 1. Chloé Rossel (CTCA) 20’10, 2. Angeline Deligia (CTCA) 20’43, 3. Romane Gasnier (TCGB) 21’15 Masculins : 1. Louis Antoni (TCGB) 18’13, 2. Lucas Montheil (CTCA) 18’26, 3. Malo Nomary (CTCA) 18’45. Poussines: 1. Giulia Franceschi (CXT) 10’58, 2. Léa Rossel (CTCA) 11’10, 3. Cataline Tampigny (CTCA) 11’22. Poussins: 1. Pierre-Ambroise Descamps (TCGB) 9’11, 2. Pierre Lesbroussart (NL) 9’33, Marcus Collier (CXT) 9’57.
Triathlon M: 1. Lilian Paillard (EPAC 2A) 1er MAM 1h54’25, 2. Leonel Sébastien-Mutrel (CXT) 1er JG 1h55’50, 3. Adrien Pelletier (SCT) 1er SM 2h02’19, 4. Marc Bertrand (NL) 2e MAM 2h03’35, 5. Ludovic Heintzelmann (CTCA) 2e SM 2h05’08, 6. Samuel Denoeud (CTCA) 3e MAM 2h05’53, 7. Alexis Chaillol-Mainetti (CXT) 2e JG 2h07’56, 8. Geoffrey Descamps (TCGB) 2h0829, 9. Denis Gode (AT) 2h09’38, 10. Mickaël Khelifi (SCT) 3e SM 2h11’30. Féminines : 1. Chiara-Marine Camilli (SCT) 1ere SF 2h35’05, 2. Hélène Lucas (CXT) 1ere MAF 2h36’41, 3. Isabelle Tampigny (CTCA) 2e SF 2h39’22 Relais : Féminines : 1. Les touristes du Triathlon 2h23’25, 2. Totally Spies 3h08’15. Masculins : 1. No Limit 1h56’15, 2. Les Loustics 2h13’20, 3. Lycée Porto-Vecchio 2h18’06.
Triathlon S: 1. Philippe Guidetti (NL) 1er MAM 1h26’27, 2. Benoit Dycke (NL) 2e MAM 1h26’54, 3. Thibault Labrunie (NL) 1er SM 1h27’44, 4. Alexandre Michel (CTCA) 3e MAM 1h30’15, 5. Jean-Paul Nicolai (I Cignali) 1h31’11, 6. Denis Bongibault (CTCA) 1h34’24, 7. Alexandre Figon (NL) 2e SM 1h34’37, 8. Serge Almirall-Torrel (CTCA) 1h35’54, 9. Olivier Noël (CTCA) 3e SM 1h36’09, 10. Sylvain Notebaert (NL) 1h39’25.
Féminines : 1. Alice Tenoux (CXT) 1ere CF 1h28’04, 2. Celia Bertrand (NL) 1h34'46, 3. Mailysse Hermet (CTCA) 2e CF 1h36’00.
Triathlon M: 1. Lilian Paillard (EPAC 2A) 1er MAM 1h54’25, 2. Leonel Sébastien-Mutrel (CXT) 1er JG 1h55’50, 3. Adrien Pelletier (SCT) 1er SM 2h02’19, 4. Marc Bertrand (NL) 2e MAM 2h03’35, 5. Ludovic Heintzelmann (CTCA) 2e SM 2h05’08, 6. Samuel Denoeud (CTCA) 3e MAM 2h05’53, 7. Alexis Chaillol-Mainetti (CXT) 2e JG 2h07’56, 8. Geoffrey Descamps (TCGB) 2h0829, 9. Denis Gode (AT) 2h09’38, 10. Mickaël Khelifi (SCT) 3e SM 2h11’30. Féminines : 1. Chiara-Marine Camilli (SCT) 1ere SF 2h35’05, 2. Hélène Lucas (CXT) 1ere MAF 2h36’41, 3. Isabelle Tampigny (CTCA) 2e SF 2h39’22 Relais : Féminines : 1. Les touristes du Triathlon 2h23’25, 2. Totally Spies 3h08’15. Masculins : 1. No Limit 1h56’15, 2. Les Loustics 2h13’20, 3. Lycée Porto-Vecchio 2h18’06.
Triathlon S: 1. Philippe Guidetti (NL) 1er MAM 1h26’27, 2. Benoit Dycke (NL) 2e MAM 1h26’54, 3. Thibault Labrunie (NL) 1er SM 1h27’44, 4. Alexandre Michel (CTCA) 3e MAM 1h30’15, 5. Jean-Paul Nicolai (I Cignali) 1h31’11, 6. Denis Bongibault (CTCA) 1h34’24, 7. Alexandre Figon (NL) 2e SM 1h34’37, 8. Serge Almirall-Torrel (CTCA) 1h35’54, 9. Olivier Noël (CTCA) 3e SM 1h36’09, 10. Sylvain Notebaert (NL) 1h39’25.
Féminines : 1. Alice Tenoux (CXT) 1ere CF 1h28’04, 2. Celia Bertrand (NL) 1h34'46, 3. Mailysse Hermet (CTCA) 2e CF 1h36’00.
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