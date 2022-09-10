Coupe de France : l'exploit pour la SVARR face au FC Balagne

GAP le Dimanche 11 Septembre 2022 à 20:21

Ce dimanche, réservé au 3e Tour de la Coupe de France, voyait les clubs du Grand Sud faire leur premiers pas en compétition officielle.

La performance du jour est venue du stade Jacky-Santucci à Propriano où la SVARR (Squadra Valinco, Alta Rocca, Rizzanese), promue en R1, a dominé le FC Balagne promu, lui, en N3 sur le score de 4 buts à 2 avec un triplé de Marvin Fressigot.

L'autre performance du jour a été pour le Sud FC (R2) qui jouait sur le terrain du FJEB (Football jeunesse étoile Biguglia), l'une des cylindrées du championnat de R1. Le score étant vierge à l'issue du temps réglementaire et des prolongations il a fallu en passer par la séance de tirs au but. Un exercice où les Sudistes plus adroits se sont imposés 5 à 4.

Enfin la logique a été respectée au stade Claude-Papi à Porto-Vecchio. où la Casinca (R1) s'est imposée logiquement 4 buts à 1 face à l'ASPV (R2)

La SVARR et le SFC seront, donc, présents au rendez-vous du 4e tour.