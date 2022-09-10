Coupe de France : l'exploit pour la SVARR face au FC Balagne

Tous les résultats
Monticello 3 -2 Bastelicaccia
Gallia Lucciana 2 - 1 Bocognano
Stade Bastiais 0 (Forfait) 3 Santa Reparata
FC PLM 0 - 9 Nebbiu Conca d’Ora
GFCA 6 - 0 Cargese
Pieve di Lota 4 – 0 Vico
Antisanti NP Ghisonaccia
SVARR 4 - 2 FC Balagne
FJEB 0 - 0 Sud Foot (Sud Foot aux tirs au but 5-4)
Porto Vecchio 1 - 4 Casinca
ECBS 1 - 1 FCES (ECBS aux tirs aux buts 5-4)
Vezzani 0 - 1 Afa
Costa Verde 0 - 7 Corte
