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Stonde di Vita avec… Laurence Derik, praticienne en équithérapie à Olmeta-di-Tuda 04/11/2026 Octobre Rose – Neuf villages du Haut-Taravo unis contre le cancer du sein 30/10/2026 TotalEnergies annonce baisser le prix du gazole dans certaines stations dès samedi 30/10/2026 À Calvi « U Guardianu », le nouveau navire de la SNSM à 2,6 millions d’euros, est enfin arrivé 29/10/2026
Les brèves

Centre Corse - Horaires des messes et bénédiction des cimetières  30/10/2026

Samedi 31 octobre 
 
11h Bisinchi 
11h Francardo + benediction du cimetière 
14h cimetière Poghju di lozzi 
14h30 cimetière Lozzi 
15h Corscia + bénédiction du cimetière
15h Asco + bénédiction du cimetière
16h30 cimetière Calacuccia 
18h Piedigriggio 
 
 
Dimanche 1er novembre
 
9h Ponte Leccia
9h Castifao + bénédiction du cimetière
10h30 Corte 
10h30 Pietralba + bénédiction du cimetière
11h Moltifao + bénédiction du cimetière
14h30 San Lorenzu + bénédiction du cimetière
15h Omessa +  bénédiction du cimetière  
15h Valle di Rustinu + bénédiction du cimetière
16h Rusiu + bénédiction du cimetière



Lundi 2 novembre
 
10h Bisinchi + bénédiction du cimetière
10h Lama bénédiction du cimetière
10h30 Corte 
10h30 Prato Giovelina 
11h Novella bénédiction du cimetière
14h carré militaire Corte 
14h15 cimetière Corte 
15h30 Albertacce + bénédiction du cimetière 
16h Castirla + bénédiction du cimetière 
16h Urtaca bénédiction du cimetière
 

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