Centre Corse - Horaires des messes et bénédiction des cimetières
30/10/2026
Samedi 31 octobre
11h Bisinchi
11h Francardo + benediction du cimetière
14h cimetière Poghju di lozzi
14h30 cimetière Lozzi
15h Corscia + bénédiction du cimetière
15h Asco + bénédiction du cimetière
16h30 cimetière Calacuccia
18h Piedigriggio
Dimanche 1er novembre
9h Ponte Leccia
9h Castifao + bénédiction du cimetière
10h30 Corte
10h30 Pietralba + bénédiction du cimetière
11h Moltifao + bénédiction du cimetière
14h30 San Lorenzu + bénédiction du cimetière
15h Omessa + bénédiction du cimetière
15h Valle di Rustinu + bénédiction du cimetière
16h Rusiu + bénédiction du cimetière
Lundi 2 novembre
10h Bisinchi + bénédiction du cimetière
10h Lama bénédiction du cimetière
10h30 Corte
10h30 Prato Giovelina
11h Novella bénédiction du cimetière
14h carré militaire Corte
14h15 cimetière Corte
15h30 Albertacce + bénédiction du cimetière
16h Castirla + bénédiction du cimetière
16h Urtaca bénédiction du cimetière