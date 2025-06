Méditerranée en surchauffe en juin : à Stella Mare on observe les évolutions

☀️ A marine heatwave is ongoing in the Mediterranean Sea.



This data visualisation, based on @CMEMS_EU data, shows sea surface temperature anomalies recorded on 22 June.



Areas in dark🔴 indicate temperatures more than 5°C above the seasonal average.#ImageOfTheDay #CopernicusEU pic.twitter.com/18hYbl6Tmn

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) June 25, 2025